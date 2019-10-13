Scherzer, Nationals beat Cardinals 3-1 for 2-0 NLCS lead

ST LOUIS, MISSOURI – OCTOBER 12: Trea Turner #7 of the Washington Nationals slides safely to score on a double by Adam Eaton #2 during the eighth inning of game two of the National League Championship Series against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on October 12, 2019 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Max Scherzer followed Anibal Sanchez’s near no-hitter with a try of his own and the stingy Washington Nationals beat the St. Louis Cardinals 3-1 on Saturday for a 2-0 lead in the NL Championship Series.

Scherzer didn’t allow a hit until Paul Goldschmidt led off the seventh inning with a single that left fielder Juan Soto played conservatively with a one-run lead. A day earlier, Sanchez held the Cardinals hitless until pinch-hitter Jose Martinez singled with two down in the eighth.

Sanchez and Scherzer also began the 2013 ALCS with consecutive no-hit bids of at least five innings for Detroit against Boston.

Scherzer, a St. Louis native who played college ball for the University of Missouri, struck out 11 and walked two in seven innings.

It doesn’t get any easier for St. Louis, either. Stephen Strasburg gets the ball when the best-of-seven series moves to Washington for Game 3 on Monday night. Jack Flaherty pitches for the Cards.

St. Louis got another solid performance from Adam Wainwright, who struck out 11 in 7 1/3 innings. But the Cardinals’ inconsistent lineup was unable to mount any sort of threat against Scherzer.