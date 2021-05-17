Ryan Kerrigan leaves Washington for division rival Philadelphia Eagles

LANDOVER, MARYLAND – SEPTEMBER 13: Ryan Kerrigan #91 of the Washington Football Team sacks quarterback Carson Wentz #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half at FedExField on September 13, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles and four-time Pro Bowl defensive end Ryan Kerrigan have agreed on a one-year contract.

The 32-year-old Kerrigan played 10 seasons in Washington and is the franchise’s all-time leader with 95 1/2 sacks.

Kerrigan had 5 1/2 sacks last season for the NFC East champions but played a career-low 38 percent of the snaps.

He joins veteran Brandon Graham, Derek Barnett and Josh Sweat on Philadelphia’s defensive end rotation.

The Eagles had 49 sacks last season. Graham led the team with eight.