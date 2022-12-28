NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The ECHL on Wednesday announced the rosters for the 2023 ECHL All-Star Classic, which takes place Jan. 16 at Scope Arena. The game will air live on the NHL Network at 7 p.m. and will stream on FloHockey.

The 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Optima Health and Sentara Healthcare will consist of a tournament featuring the ECHL All-Stars and the Norfolk Admirals, with an integrated skills competition with points counting towards each team’s score. Tickets are $20 to

$30 each for the All-Star Classic, and $10 for the Jan. 15 Fan Fest.

Four teams will compete in a 3-on-3 tournament featuring rally scoring for the top spot. The Admirals will be split up into two teams for the event – the Destroyers and the Cruisers. Ten players – five forwards, four defensemen and a goaltender – will make up each team.

An All-Star skills competition will take place between rounds of the tournament , with results counting toward the cumulative score.

There have been 71 players from the ECHL All-Star game who eventually played in the NHL, including 55 since 2002 when the lineups began having players who coaches felt were prospects to move up to a higher level.

Eastern Conference and Western Conference All-Star rosters were determined in a vote of coaches, team captains, media relations directors, broadcasters and members of the media.

EASTERN CONFERENCE ALL-STARS

G – Cam Johnson, Florida Everblades

D – Michael Brodzinski, Orlando Solar Bears

D – Olivier Galipeau, Trois-Rivières Lions

D – Jarrod Gourley, Adirondack Thunder

D – Luke Martin, Jacksonville Icemen

D – Derek Topatigh, Atlanta Gladiators

F – Collin Adams, Worcester Railers

F – Pat Guay, Savannah Ghost Pirates

F – Bear Hughes, South Carolina Stingrays

F – Alex Ierullo, Greenville Swamp Rabbits

F – Max Newton, Reading Royals

F – Zach O’Brien, Newfoundland Growlers

F – Mathew Santos, Maine Mariners

WESTERN CONFERENCE ALL-STARS

G – Jake Kupsky, Idaho Steelheads

D – Josh Maniscalco, Wheeling Nailers

D – Matt Murphy, Iowa Heartlanders

D – Gordi Myer, Toledo Walleye

D – Andrew Nielsen, Utah Grizzlies

D – Chad Nychuk, Kalamazoo Wings

F – Tye Felhaber, Fort Wayne Komets

F – Liam Finlay, Allen Americans

F – Lincoln Griffin, Cincinnati Cyclones

F – Seamus Malone, Indy Fuel

F – Matt Marcinew, Rapid City Rush

F – Eddie Matsushima, Tulsa Oilers

F – Jeremy McKenna, Kansas City Mavericks

F – Brayden Watts, Wichita Thunder

The Admirals will announce the rosters for the Cruisers and Destroyers next week.

In partnership with the Premier Hockey Federation and Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association, two members from each organization will participate in the All-Star Classic with one player being assigned to each of the four teams – the PHF’s Ann-Sophie Bettez of the Montreal Force and Sydney Brodt of the Minnesota Whitecaps and the PWHPA’s Emily Brown and Sam Cogan.

This is the second consecutive All-Star event that PHF and PWHPA members will participate. Four players from the PWHPA also participated in the 2020 event in Wichita.

The 15th ECHL Hall of Fame class will be inducted at noon, Jan. 16 at a luncheon at the Hilton Norfolk The Main. Mark Bernard, Scott Bertoli, Victor Gervais and Dana Heinze will be the inductees. Retired Rear Admiral Charles “Chip” Rock will be the keynote speaker for the event.