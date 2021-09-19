Ronaldo scores, West Ham misses penalty as Man United wins

Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo, left, goes for the ball as West Ham’s Pablo Fornals tries to stop him during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Manchester United at the London Stadium in London, England, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

LONDON (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo began the comeback as Manchester United won 2-1 at West Ham thanks to Mark Noble missing a penalty in stoppage time for the hosts straight after being brought off the bench on Sunday.

The club captain was sent on by manager David Moyes to take the penalty after Luke Shaw handled in the area.

The long-serving midfielder, who retires at the end of the season, had not missed a spotkick since December 2016, but he was denied a winner by United goalkeeper David De Gea.

It was a dramatic end to a thrilling match that saw Jesse Lingard score the winner for United against the club he starred for while on loan last season. The England forward curled into the net in the 89th minute.

Ronaldo had earlier scored his fourth goal in three matches since returning to United, cancelling out Said Benrahma’s deflected opener for the hosts.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports