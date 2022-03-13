Robert Jones feels “disrespected” after NSU draws Baylor as 16 seed

NORFOLK (WAVY) – On one hand, Norfolk State is thrilled to be back in the “Big Dance” for a second straight season. The Spartans (24-6) stood and cheered, phones drawn, as they heard their named announced on Selection Sunday as a 16 seed.

They’ll meet the defending national champions from Baylor in Fort Worth, Texas on Thursday.

NSU won the MEAC regular season and tournament championship in back-to-back years, but that apparently wasn’t enough to impress the selection committee.

“I feel disrespected, honestly,” said Jones, who was named the MEAC Coach of the Year. “I feel like we should be higher.”

Jones was hoping his team would at least earn a 15 seed. The Spartans’ clash against the Bears will be 2:45 on Thursday.