Robert Jones feels “disrespected” after NSU draws Baylor as 16 seed

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORFOLK (WAVY) – On one hand, Norfolk State is thrilled to be back in the “Big Dance” for a second straight season. The Spartans (24-6) stood and cheered, phones drawn, as they heard their named announced on Selection Sunday as a 16 seed.

They’ll meet the defending national champions from Baylor in Fort Worth, Texas on Thursday.

NSU won the MEAC regular season and tournament championship in back-to-back years, but that apparently wasn’t enough to impress the selection committee.

“I feel disrespected, honestly,” said Jones, who was named the MEAC Coach of the Year. “I feel like we should be higher.”

Jones was hoping his team would at least earn a 15 seed. The Spartans’ clash against the Bears will be 2:45 on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Investigations

View All Investigations