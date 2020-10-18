Rivera gamble fails, Washington falls to once winless Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – OCTOBER 18: Kyle Allen #8 of the Washington Football Team fumbles the ball to Tae Crowder #48 of the New York Giants who returned the ball for a touchdown to take the lead in the fourth quarter of their NFL game at MetLife Stadium on October 18, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Joe Judge and the New York Giants have finally won, and they have rookie Tae Crowder and a risky gamble by Washington coach Ron Rivera for making them relevant again.

The game wasn’t decided until Rivera went for 2 after a 22-yard touchdown pass from Kyle Allen tp Cam Sims with :36 left in regulation. It failed.

Rivera stood by his decision, telling his team afterward “I play to win.

“The only way to learn to win is to play to win. That’s what I want (my team) to understand. Tha’ts the mentality,” said Rivera.

Crowder, the last player taken in the NFL draft and the current Mr. Irrelevant, scooped up a fumble and ran 43 yards for a touchdown with 3:29 to play to give the Giants a 20-19 victory over Washington on Sunday in a battle of the two of the NFL’s worst teams.