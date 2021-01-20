Ricky Rahne adds Power 5 transfers to ODU football roster

(WAVY) — Old Dominion may have taken the 2020 football season off because COVID concerns, but rookie head coach Ricky Rahne has been busy rebuilding Monarchs roster.

Today, Rahne officially announced the signing of five players that are transferring to ODU, including three that played at Power 5 programs.

“We are excited to add five players that our staff feels can help us on the field now and into the future. Each of these players have competed in Division I games and have shown the ability necessary to help our program continue to build our culture,” Rahne said in a release provided by the University.

“We are particularly proud to bring in three young men that have already obtained their college degrees. This shows a tremendous commitment to the overall student-athlete experience.”

The players that were introduced today are the following:

Trey Blount – 6-2, 200 – WR – Atlanta, Ga./Pace Academy/Georgia

A four-star recruit out of high school, Blount was the nation’s No. 71 ranked high school wide receiver … He caught 23 passes for 403 yards and helped Pace Academy to a 10-4 record as a senior … He played in four games this season at Georgia, starting against Kentucky … He appeared in 46 career games with two starts … He had four receptions for 52 yards … Has two years of eligibility.

D’Vion Harris – 6-2, 245 – DE – St. Louis, Mo./Lutheran North/Minnesota

A three-star recruit out of high school, was the No. 47 ranked weakside defensive end by Rivals and No. 10 ranked recruit in Missouri by ESPN … Recorded 263 tackles, 67 tackles for a loss, 20 sacks at Lutheran North … Earned all-state honors and earned All-Metro Defensive Player of the Year … Played in one game in 2020, making one tackle against Purdue … Named Academic All-Big Ten in 2020 … Redshirted in 2019 … Has four years of eligibility.

Tyran Hunt – 6-7, 312 – OL – Boykins, Va./Southampton/Maryland

A three-star recruit, Hunt was named to the 2016 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Virginia Football Team … Played in eight games at Maryland, six in 2018 and two, including at No. 1 Ohio State, in 2019 … Has two years of eligibility.

Darriel Mack Jr. – 6-3, 230 – QB – Norfolk, Va./Norview/UCF

A three-star recruit from just down the road at Norview High School, Mack was named the Tidewater Player of the Year as a senior … He passed for 2,975 yards and rushed for 1,127 yards and 52 total touchdowns … As a redshirt freshman at UCF in 2018, he played in 10 games and started the final three games at quarterback … He completed 40-of-70 passes for 619 yards and three touchdowns … Against Memphis in the American Athletic Conference Championship game, he completed 19-of-27 passes for 348 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed for four touchdowns and was named the Most Outstanding Player of the Game … At UCF, he played in 19 games, completing 59 of 101 passes for 838 yards and seven touchdowns … He rushed for 516 yards and five touchdowns … Has two years of eligibility.

Robert Kennedy – 5-10, 183 – S – Jeannette, Pa./Jeannette/Lackawanna/East Carolina

Helped lead Lackawanna to the 2019 NJCAA National Championship Game … Totaled 34 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, four interceptions, 3.5 sacks and nine pass breakups … Played in five games in 2020 for ECU recording 13 tackles, including a season-high seven in the season-opener against UCF … Has two years of eligibility.