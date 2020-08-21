Richmond Raceway won’t have fans in stands for fall race

RICHMOND, VA – APRIL 12: Cole Custer, driver of the #00 Haas Automation Ford, does a burnout after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond Raceway on April 12, 2019 in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Raceway announced Friday morning that this year’s NASCAR Fall Race Weekend will run without fans in the stadium.

Fans will have to watch the national series, which runs from Sept. 10-12, on television. The Raceway said it made this decision because of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This was a difficult decision, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic we believe at this time it is in the best interests of the local community to host races without fans,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier.

The announcement said ticket holders for these races will will automatically receive a credit for the full amount of their purchase, plus an additional 20% of the total amount paid, in their ticket account no later than Friday, Aug. 28. They said this credit can be used to apply towards future race events, including, but not limited to, a 2021 Cup Series race weekend at Richmond.

