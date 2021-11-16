Richards, Busio enter US lineup for Cup qualifier at Jamaica

United States’ players warm up during a training session ahead of the World Cup 2022 qualifying soccer match against Jamaica in Kingston, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021.(AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

KINGSTON, Jamaica (AP) — Defender Chris Richards and midfielder Gianluca Busio entered the U.S. lineup for Tuesday night’s match at Jamaica as the Americans started their second-youngest lineup ever in a World Cup qualifier.

Coach Gregg Berhalter made the minimum number of changes. The pair replaced defender Miles Robinson, suspended for a red card, and midfielder Weston McKennie, suspended for yellow card accumulation.

The lineup averaged 22 years, 341 days, behind only the 22 years, 61 days that started last month’s 2-1 win against Costa Rica.

Zack Steffen made his third straight start in goal, DeAndre Yedlin was at right back, Walker Zimmerman in central defense and Antonee Robinson at left back.

Tyler Adams was in defensive midfield, and Busio was joined by Yunus Musah in central midfield.

Tim Weah and Brenden Aaronson were on the wings, and Ricardo Pepi headed the attack.

Christian Pulisic was dressed to enter as a sub, as he did Friday against Mexico when his go-ahead goal in the 74th minute propelled the U.S. to a 2-0 win and into first place in the North and Central American and Caribbean region at the halfway point. McKennie scored the second goal against El Tri.

Joe Scally, an 18-year-old defender, was on the bench for a possible debut.

No. 3 goalkeeper Sean Johnson did not dress.

Jamaica coach Theodore Whitmore made four changes from Friday’s 1-1 draw at El Salvador, starting Michail Antonio. The West Ham forward, the Premier League player of the month for August, entered in the second half on Friday and scored the Reggae Boyz goal.

Right back Javain Brown, central defender Liam Moore and midfielder Lamar Walker also entered the lineup.

Defenders Alvas Powell and Adrian Mariappa moved to the bench along with midfielder Tyreek Magee and forward Shamar Nicholson.

Holdovers included goalkeeper Andre Blake, central defender Damion Lowe, left back Kemar Lawrence, midfielders Je-Vaughn Watson and Damion Lowe, and wingers Bobby Decordova-Reid and Leon Bailey.

