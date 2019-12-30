Reports: Shurmur out after two seasons as Giants coach

NEW YORK (WAVY) — The New York Giants have fired head coach Pat Shurmur after two dismal seasons, according to multiple media reports.
The 54-year-old was hired to turn around a Giants team that went 3-13 in 2017, but led them to just nine wins in the past two years in the struggling NFC East, including a 4-12 record in 2019.
Shumur’s firing opens up a second head coaching vacancy in the NFC East, with Washington reportedly looking to hire former Carolina head coach Ron Rivera.
Dallas has yet to make a decision on the future of head coach Jason Garrett.