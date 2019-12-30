Reports: Shurmur out after two seasons as Giants coach

LANDOVER, MD – DECEMBER 22: Head coach Pat Shurmur of the New York Giants looks on from the sideline in the second half against the Washington Redskins at FedExField on December 22, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (WAVY) — The New York Giants have fired head coach Pat Shurmur after two dismal seasons, according to multiple media reports.

The 54-year-old was hired to turn around a Giants team that went 3-13 in 2017, but led them to just nine wins in the past two years in the struggling NFC East, including a 4-12 record in 2019.

Shumur’s firing opens up a second head coaching vacancy in the NFC East, with Washington reportedly looking to hire former Carolina head coach Ron Rivera.

Dallas has yet to make a decision on the future of head coach Jason Garrett.