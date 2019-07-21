Remembering Sweet Pea Whitaker’s golden moment in 1984

(WAVY) – Pernell “Sweet Pea” Whitaker was known as one of the best pound-for-pound boxers of all-time.

Sweet Pea won world championships in four different weight classes as a professional, but he first gained notoriety as an amateur.

Take a look back at his golden moment from the 1984 Summer Games in Los Angeles, when Whitaker won a gold medal and was honored with a parade in downtown Norfolk.

