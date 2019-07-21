Remembering Sweet Pea Whitaker’s golden moment in 1984

CLEVELAND (AP) — Francisco Lindor wasn't thinking about his home run that helped the Cleveland Indians beat Kansas City Royals 5-4 on Sunday. Instead, the All-Star shortstop was only concerned about the young child who was struck by a line drive he hit.

In the latest instance this season around the majors of a fan being injured by a foul ball, Lindor said he was told his liner sent a 3-year-old boy to the hospital.