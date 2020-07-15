Remembering Shawn Balluzzo; a life in the fast lane

HAMPTON (WAVY) – The Hampton racing community mourns the death of one of its greatest champions and dearest friends. Shawn Balluzzo, an 11-time modified division champion at Langley Speedway, died at Riverside Regional Medical Center after wrecking on Saturday night.

“Very emotional for us,” said Langley Speedway owner Bill Mullis on Sunday. “Words can’t describe how bad we feel…and how heartbroken.”

Balluzzo, 64, lived life in the fast lane, and will go down as maybe the most dominant driver in the track’s 70-year history. “He was on top of his game,” said Mullis, “There were very few people who could run with him.”

If there was anything Balluzzo cherished more than winning, it was his family.

Last Summer, Balluzzo’s devoted every win to his daughter Bryce, who overcame a battle with pediatric Leukemia.

“It really warms your heart,” Balluzzo said last year. “It makes winning more fulfilling that I can be in victory lane, bring Bryce in there, Bryce can get so excited.”

Balluzzo is survived by Bryce, his daughter Alyssa, son Chris and his wife, Terri, who also works at the track. “She knew the risk involved in racing,” said Mullis.

“It’s what Shawn loved to do, it’s what his life was.”