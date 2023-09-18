VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Regent University announced it is pursuing membership in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA).

The process for membership in the NCAA Division III begins with the exploratory application. If the exploratory application is approved the exploratory year will begin on Sept. 1, 2024 and run through the 2024–25 academic year. The exploration year would be followed by three years of provisional membership status.

Membership in the NCAA could come with more sports opportunities for Regent students as well as the construction of on-campus athletic facilities.

“We appreciate the support of Regent leadership to explore NCAA Division III membership,” said Michael W. Allen, Director of Athletics. “This advance would support our university’s strategic growth initiative by aligning with our continual pursuit of excellence, innovation, and integrity in the athletic arena. We are excited to begin this process as we look to further strengthen our mission of developing Christian Leaders to Change the World.”

Currently, Regent University is a member of the National Christian College Athletic Association (NCCAA).