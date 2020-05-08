Redskins release 2020 schedule, no games in prime time

LANDOVER, MD – DECEMBER 22: Dwayne Haskins #7 of the Washington Redskins warms up before the game against the New York Giants at FedExField on December 22, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

(WAVY) — The Washington Redskins released their 2020 schedule on Thursday night.

In addition to its NFC East opponents, the Redskins will also play all teams from the AFC North and the NFC West.

No games are scheduled for prime time.

Sunday September 13 vs. Philadelphia 1:00

Sunday September 20 at Arizona 4:05

Sunday September 27 vs. Cleveland 1:00

Sunday October 4 vs. Baltimore 1:00

Sunday October 11 vs. L.A. Rams 1:00

Sunday October 18 at N.Y. Giants 1:00

Sunday October 25 vs. Dallas 1:00

Sunday November 8 vs. N.Y. Giants 1:00

Sunday November 15 at Detroit 1:00

Sunday November 22 vs. Cincinnati 1:00

Thursday November 26 at Dallas 4:30

Sunday December 6 at Pittsburgh 1:00

Sunday December 13 at San Francisco 4:25

Sunday December 20 vs. Seattle 1:00

Sunday December 27 vs. Carolina 1:00

Sunday January 3 at Philadelphia 1:00