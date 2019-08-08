Redskins ready to face Cleveland in preseason opener







RICHMOND (WAVY) – After two weeks of training camp under the hot sun, the Washington Redskins are ready to see a team in an opposing jersey.

The team is in Cleveland, and ready to face the Browns for their preseason opener on Thursday night. It may be a preseason game, it may not be a regular season game, and for the starters, there may not be a lot riding on the outcome, but tight end Vernon Davis says it’s still a football game that matters.

“You have to approach it as if you’re preparing for something,” said Davis.





