Redskins’ Payne spreads smiles at Ft. Eustis

FORT EUSTIS (WAVY) – The Washington Redskins are literally helping spread smiles to military families at Fort Eustis.

Thanks to a partnership with DOCS Dental, The Army and Air Force Exchange has opened up a brand new mobile facility on the base, geared towards providing dental care to family of active duty personnel, as well as retirees.

Redskins defensive lineman Da’Ron Payne, the team’s top draft pick before last season, made a trip to the base to help spread the word, and a few smiles.

“Honestly, I didn’t think I was doing a good job of reaching out to the community. So, I just wanted to step it up a little bit, and what better way than to do it with the military,” said Payne.

“I’m very thankful for what the do for me, and for everybody else.”