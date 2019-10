Washington Redskins head coach Jay Gruden during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

LANDOVER, Md. (WAVY) — The Washington Redskins have fired head coach Jay Gruden, according to multiple reports.

The Redskins fell to 0-5 after losing 33-7 to the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Gruden only made the playoffs once in his six years as the Redskins head coach in 2015, losing in the wild card round. He finishes with a record of 35-50-1, counting that one playoff game.

