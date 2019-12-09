Redskins fall at Green Bay, and out of playoff contention

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – DECEMBER 08: Dwayne Haskins #7 of the Washington Redskins avoids the sack in the second half against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on December 08, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Jones rushed for a season-high 134 yards and a score, Aaron Rodgers threw for 195 yards, and the Green Bay Packers did enough to beat the Washington Redskins 20-15 Sunday. Jones finished with 16 carries and had his third 100-yard rushing game of the season.

Jones also made six catches for 58 yards. Adrian Peterson became the sixth back in NFL history to reach the 14,000-yard mark. He ran for 76 yards and a score. Dwayne Haskins completed 16 of 27 passes for 170 yards and a touchdown.

With the loss, the Redskins were mathematically eliminated from playoff contention. They will finish out the season with home games against the Phildaelphia Eagles, the New York Giants, and a road trip to rival Dallas.