Redskins announce rookie Dwayne Haskins as their starting quarterback for the remainder of the season

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAVY) — Washington Redskins interim coach Bill Callahan announced rookie Dwayne Haskins as the team’s starting quarterback for the rest of the season.

Haskins tweeted “Thank you God” after the Washington Redskins announced his new position on the team.

Haskins wasn’t expected to start until Sunday after the team returned from their bye week, but now he will start in Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.

Due to Case Keenum’s concussion protocol, Haskins made a starting appearance in the Nov. 3 loss against the Buffalo Bills. Many in the organization agreed it was best that Haskins sat out all year after the Redskins said they did not want to rush Haskins into the lineup because they wanted to focus on him developing into a better player.

Coaches and members of the team are looking forward to seeing the new quarterback perform and watch as he progresses as a player.

“I’m looking forward to seeing him grow because he’s a talent. He’s definitely a talent, so sky’s the limit right now for him. It’s just up to him to take the extra time and learn on his own,” said Trey Quinn, second-year receiver.

With a total of three game appearances, Haskins has 27 completions of 44 passing attempts for 284 yards, four interceptions, and zero touchdowns.

During Haskins’s first two appearances on the field, a few issues surfaced relating to to Haskins calling plays in the huddle. During the Nov. 3 game, players recognized his improvement. Haskins said getting all the repetitions throughout the week made a big difference.

“Whenever he has the full repetitions during practice, he’ll get better just like any quarterback or any player,” Callahan said.

This upcoming Sunday (Nov. 17) will be Haskins’s second NFL start of the season during the game versus the Jets.