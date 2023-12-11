SALEM, Va. (WFXR)– The Radford Bobcats High School football team claimed the VHSL Class 2 Title in a win over the Riverheads Gladiators 39-21.

This is the program’s first state title since 1972.

“But I’m so proud of the kids. The community was behind it right the city of Radford, one of these guys to win the 71-72 team one of these guys to win Coach Lineburg, one of these guys to win and I’ve always said you know, coach built this program and has been my been my duty to try to continue and carry on at traditions that he put in plates,” Radford head coach Michael Crist.

“I think the world of this guy is beautiful to see the whole community communal effort towards this thing from players coaches fans staff member. Everybody wanted this and see to come together. This is truly beautiful,” said Radford senior wide receiver Max Kanipe.

“It started in the summer in the weight room. You know what even starts in December. You know where a small school so we don’t have a lot of kids you know that just play one sport and I mean Riverheads does too but you know it starts in December and I think the weight room really paid off tonight and our tempo and I’m just proud of our guys are front. Obviously it’s a full team effort but without those guys it’s hard to get stuff going,” Radford senior quarterback Landen Clark.