BLACKSBURG (WAVY) – Brent Pry, who first came to Blacksburg as a graduate assistant in the mid-90’s, earned his first win as the head man at Virginia Tech on Saturday night at Lane Stadium. The Hokies used opportunistic offense and a ferocious defense to beat Boston College 27-10 in their home opener.

Hokies quarterback Grant Wells threw for 140 yards and a touchdown, running back Keyshawn King rushed for a 65 yard touchdown, and the Hokies’ defense sacked Eagles quarterback Phil Jurkovec six times.

The Hokies (1-1) are back home against Wofford next weekend.