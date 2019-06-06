Programming Note: VB Memorial Service to air on WAVY-TV and FOX43-TV at 7:30 p.m.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Tonight, WAVY TV 10 and FOX43 will air the Virginia Beach Remembrance Ceremony at Rock Church, beginning at 7:30 p.m. We will also be streaming the service on WAVY.com and on our Facebook page.

The ceremony honors the victims of Friday’s mass shooting at the Municipal Center Complex in Virginia Beach. 12 lives were lost and four others were injured.

Programming Note: As a result of the live coverage of the memorial service, the airing of Game 5 of the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Final will be delayed on WAVY TV 10 until the completion of the ceremony and Paradise Hotel will not air on FOX43 TV at 8 p.m.

You can watch a live stream of tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoff game between the Boston Bruins and the St. Louis Blues on NBC Sports, at this link. WAVY News 10 will join the game in progress upon completion of the ceremony.

Paradise Hotel will air in its entirety Thursday at 11 p.m. following the FOX43 Sportswrap.

You can also find Paradise Hotel on FOX.com, the FOXNOW app, FOX VOD or HULU.