HAMPTON, VA (WAVY) – Bowling is a sports of skill, finesse, power, and more than anything, preference. I know, interesting word when it comes to this sport.

I say that because what I learned at Century Lanes in Hampton is that the ball and the lane are different from place to place. The lane may literally have a different feel, so a bowler might want to hold their ball a certain way so that it can spin or hit the pins at a certain angle.

Enter Xtreme Performance Pro Shop, which is helping all of the top bowlers in the world right now, as they spend some time in the 757.

Some of the top 10 bowlers in the Professional Bowlers Association are in Chesapeake for the PBA Booster Club of Hampton Roads Chesapeake Super Regional, so Xtreme Performance helps people fit their hands and get their bowling balls adjusted perfectly for them.

For more information on Xtreme Performance Pro Shop, click here.