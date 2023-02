NORFOLK (WAVY) – Princess Anne earned a decisive victory in Thursday’s Class 5A region semifinal 53-16 over Indian River. The Cavaliers (22-1), who had a string of nine straight state championships snapped last season, not only advance to the region title game but also punch their ticket to the Class 5 state tournament.

The Cavaliers will face Salem, who held on to beat Kempsville 43-41 in the other semifinal.