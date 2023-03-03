NORFOLK (WAVY) – Heading into the fourth quarter of Friday night’s Class 5 state quarterfinal matchup, it looked like Norview High School was about to send Princess Anne back home for a second straight season.

This time, the Cavaliers would not be denied, and earned some redemption. Down by 13 late in the third quarter, the Cavs went on a 19-2 run to start the fourth and rallied for a 54-51 win over the Pilots.

Jizelle James, the freshman, led the Cavaliers with 17 points.

CLASS 5-

Salem- 33

Menchville- 55

CLASS 4

Hanover- 28

Hampton- 45

Matoaca- 42

King’s Fork – 78

CLASS 3

Lafayette- 26

Meridian- 49

Brenstville District- 50

Lakeland- 36