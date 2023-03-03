NORFOLK (WAVY) – Heading into the fourth quarter of Friday night’s Class 5 state quarterfinal matchup, it looked like Norview High School was about to send Princess Anne back home for a second straight season.
This time, the Cavaliers would not be denied, and earned some redemption. Down by 13 late in the third quarter, the Cavs went on a 19-2 run to start the fourth and rallied for a 54-51 win over the Pilots.
Jizelle James, the freshman, led the Cavaliers with 17 points.
CLASS 5-
Salem- 33
Menchville- 55
CLASS 4
Hanover- 28
Hampton- 45
Matoaca- 42
King’s Fork – 78
CLASS 3
Lafayette- 26
Meridian- 49
Brenstville District- 50
Lakeland- 36