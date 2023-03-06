PORTSMOUTH (WAVY) – The Princess Anne High School girls basketball team is headed back to the Class 5 state championship game after dethroning defending champion Menchville in a thrilling 53-51 finish at Heritage High School.

Zakiya Stephenson, the lone senior for the Cavaliers, led all scorers with 26 points, which included the game-winning free throws with nine seconds remaining in a 51-51 tie game.

The defending champions in Class 4 also fell short of back-to-back championships. Hampton is moving on to the title game at VCU’s Siegel Center after taking down King’s Fork 55-49.

The Crabbers will face Pulaski County for the Class 4 crown on Thursday at 6 p.m., while the Cavaliers will take on L.C. Bird in the Class 5 championship on Thursday at 11 a.m.