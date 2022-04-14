PORTSMOUTH (WAVY) – Talk about a homecourt advantage. Nate Watson, a Portsmouth native and senior at Providence College, was back on the same floor where he said he first dunked a basketball. Only this time, the 6-foot-10 center was trying to prove to on-looking NBA scouts that he’s ready for the next level.

“This is what we dream for. I dreamed of playing in front of scouts,” said Watson, who played his freshman year at Churchland High School.

Watson was one of 64 seniors from all over the country invited to play in the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament, which returned after having been cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19.

Watson, who helped lead the Friars to the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 just last month, led Team Jani King with 15 points, five rebounds and a block.

“I want to show (scouts) I can do the little things,” said Watson. “I want to show them I can rim-run, I want to show them I can dive on the floor, I want to show them the things that don’t show up on the stat sheet.”

Another name local fans might know played very well in the opening game as well. Virginia Tech’s Keve Aluma scored 15 points, grabbed eight rebounds and dished out three assists in a 78-67 win for Team Norfolk Sports Club.