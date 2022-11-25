KING WILLIAM, VA (WAVY) – As it turns out, the third time was the charm for Poquoson High School. The Islanders, who saw their season end at the hands of King William the past two straight seasons, eliminated the Cavaliers on their own field 14-7 on Friday night.

Poquoson not only claimed the Class 2 Region A championship, but also advanced to next week’s state semifinal.

“It’s a little rewarding, just because they’ve gotten us the last two times,” said Poquoson head coach Elliot Duty. “Got to tip our hat to our kids.”

The Islanders will face Central Woodstock in the Class 2 state semifinal next weekend.