Pickett out-duals Armstrong, leads Pittsburgh to win over Virginia and Coastal Division title

Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong (5) gets a pass away as Pittsburgh defensive lineman John Morgan III (6) pressures him during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Kenny Pickett, Jordan Addison and No. 20 Pittsburgh took the chaos out of the ACC’s Coastal Division. Pickett threw for 340 yards and four touchdowns – all of them to Addison – in his final game at Heinz Field and the Panthers claimed their second Coastal title in four years with a 48-38 victory over Virginia.

Addison caught 14 passes for 202 yards. His 63-yard catch-and-run for a score with just over 2 minutes to go sealed it. Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong threw for 487 yards and three scores in his return from injury.

Armstrong also broke Virginia’s school record for touchdowns in a season (50), which was previously held by Matt Schaub.