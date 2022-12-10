LYNCHBURG (WAVY) – As he’s been apt to do all season, Jordan Bass put his explosive play-making on display. In his final high school game, the Pittsburgh-bound senior hauled in touchdown catches of 83 and 75 yards, returned an interception 83 yards for a touchdown, and helped lead Phoebus to a second straight Class 3 state championship.

In a rematch of the 2018 championship game, the Phantoms (15-0) dominated Heritage-Lynchburg 48-7, and claimed back-to-back titles for the first time since winning four straight from 2008 to 2011.

“Phoebus is back. Phoebus is back,” said head coach Jeremy Blunt.

Ty’Reon Taylor rushed for 100 yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback Jayden Early, who started in place of the injured Nolan James, threw for 236 yards and three scores. James, who broke his leg in the state semifinal, was carried onto the field by his teammates, and received the final snap of the game.