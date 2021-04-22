Peralta’s 7 RBIs help D-Backs overcome 6 HRs, top Reds 14-11

Arizona Diamondbacks’ David Peralta (6) celebrates after hitting a two run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Thursday, April 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

CINCINNATI (AP) — David Peralta hit a three-run triple in a six-run 10th inning to finish with five hits and a career-best seven RBIs, and the Arizona Diamondbacks overcame six Cincinnati home runs to beat the Reds 14-11 Thursday.

Carson Kelly followed Peralta with a two-run homer as the Diamondbacks opened a 14-8 lead. Arizona hung on in the bottom half to complete a three-game sweep that extended its winning streak to four and boosted its record to 9-10.

“I’m real happy with what we did,” Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said. “We won three games in a tough environment in about 40 hours. I’m real proud of the guys.”

The Reds lost their fourth straight, finishing a 2-4 homestand.

Cincinnati’s Jesse Winker had his third career two-homer game, Nick Castellanos hit his sixth home run of the season as he returned from a two-game suspension and Eugenio Suárez, Joey Votto and Jonathan India also went deep. All of the Reds’ home run came from among the top four spots in the batting order.

“Any time you get swept at home, it’s tough,” Castellanos said. “The only thing we can do is shower it off and get ready for tomorrow because we’ve got a big series against St. Louis.”

Peralta tied his career high with his third five-hit game. He hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning, had three singles and finished a double short of the cycle. He raised his average from .213 to .269.

“To have a day like that is a big relief for me,” Peralta said. “I’ve been putting in a lot of hard work at home plate, trying to read better. Today was the day — a great sweep for us.”

Lucas Sims (0-1) struck out pinch-hitter Asdrùbal Cabrera to strand the potential go-ahead run on second base in the ninth.

Josh Rojas led off the 10th with an RBI single that drove in Cabrera, who started the inning on second under pandemic rules.

Stephen Vogt’s single and Pavin Smith’s walk loaded the bases, and Cionel Perez relieved with one out, got the second out, then allowed three consecutive extra-base hits.

Caleb Smith (1-1) pitched 1 1/3 hitless innings for his first win since Sept. 23, 2019, for Miami at the New York Mets.

Reds starter Jeff Hoffman allowed two runs — one earned — and four hits in five innings with four strikeouts and a walk.

Cincinnati became the first team in major league history to lose when it hit at least six home runs and its starting pitcher allowed two runs or fewer, according to STATS.

India hit his first career home run, in his 65th plate appearance, tying the score 8-8 in the eighth with a solo drive of Yoan López. India’s helmet came off and he raised his right arm triumphantly as he rounded the bases.

Suárez had two hits in his last 27 at bats before his his first home run since April 10, a 441-foot, two-run drive tied the score 4-4 in the sixth off Taylor Widener, who allowed four runs and five hits in 5 1/3 innings with a career-high seven strikeouts.

Arizona opened an 8-4 lead in the seventh, helped by five walks from Carson Fulmer and Sean Doolittle in an inning that included two-run homers by Winker and Votto.

Winker also homered on Winker’s second pitch of the game.

WILL MISS YOU

The Diamondbacks finished the season series 5-1 against the Reds.

HOT STARTS

Winker’s leadoff home run was Cincinnati’s third of the season and the fifth of his career. He slammed his bat on the ground and broke it in half after striking out in his next at-bat.

HOT START II

India’s 13 RBIs tie the franchise record for RBIs by a rookie in the month of April, matching Josh Hamilton in 2007 and Joey Votto in 2018.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: Tyler Naquin banged a sharp one-hopper off RHP Stefan Crichton’s right hand in the 10th. Crichton had to leave the game.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: RHP Luke Weaver (1-1) starts Friday at Atlanta. He is 1-1 with a 4.86 ERA in three starts against the Braves.

Reds: RHP Sonny Gray (0-0) takes the mound Friday at St. Louis. He is 1-2 in five starts against the Cardinals, including 0-1 in three starts at Busch.

