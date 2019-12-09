Reports: Penn State’s Ricky Rahne to become head coach at Old Dominion

Penn State Offensive Coordinator Ricky Rahne watches his team warm up for an NCAA college football game against Rutgers in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The wait appears to be over.

WAVY sources said Penn State offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne is expected to replace Bobby Wilder as the new head football coach at Old Dominion University.

Rahne, 39, has been an assistant to Penn State Coach James Franklin for the past eight years. He was the passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach before eventually moving to the offensive coordinator role in 2018 after Joe Moorhead left for Mississippi State.

ODU athletic director Wood Selig has not been available for comment.