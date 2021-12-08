Peloton rolls out boxing classes

(Front Office Sports) – Peloton is now offering boxing classes as it looks to add some punch to its flagging sales.

The at-home fitness giant announced the new offering on Tuesday, showing top instructors shadowboxing with no specialized devices or equipment. Peloton subscribers can access a two-week program called “Get Hooked” from the company’s app or connected devices.

The rollout comes on the heels of another product unveiling: The Peloton Guide is a device that connects to a TV and offers guided strength-training exercises with feedback provided by a camera and AI technology.

The $495 Guide was announced in November and will be available in 2022.

While the connected boxing market is perhaps less crowded than other at-home fitness segments, Peloton does not have the space to itself.

FightCamp has raised $97.5 million from investors including Connect Ventures, Y Combinator, and Mike Tyson.

Liteboxer has raised $26 million from Nimble Ventures, Pitbull, and Timbaland, among others.

Peloton is also reportedly working on a connected rowing machine.

The company’s stock has declined over 70% since the start of the year after weathering controversies, a treadmill recall, and reporting tepid earnings in its fiscal Q1 of 2022.