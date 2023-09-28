10 on Your Side's Marielena Balouris and Jeff Myers are heading to Paris to cover the Games

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Today marks 56 days until Thanksgiving, 88 days until Christmas, and 300 days until the start of competition for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

In less than one year, the City of Lights will transform, welcoming more than 10,000 athletes from around the world to the 2024 Summer Olympics.

“The Olympic and Paralympic Games are a celebration of humanity,” Lambis Konstantinidis, Paris 2024 Director of Planning and Coordination, told our Marielena Balouris in Paris back in July.

For the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, families and spectators will also be able to attend the Olympics.

Organizers are using iconic landmarks, like the Eiffel Tower, to host competitions.

“So it is the spirit of openness, transparency, of popular participation,” Konstantinidis said. “We wanted the games to be a celebration for everyone.”

New sports next summer include break dancing, sport climbing, skateboarding and surfing.

Before the games begin, 10 On Your Side will be sharing stories of Olympic hopefuls from Hampton Roads and beyond.

We’ll also take you all around Paris, including going inside the Palace of Versailles; underground in a champagne cellar; into the kitchen of the boulangerie, or French bakery featured in the TV show “Emily in Paris;” behind-the-scenes of the famous Roland Garros Tennis Stadium, and so much more.

10 On Your Side’s Marielena Balouris and Chief Photographer Jeff Myers will be heading to Paris next summer to cover the Olympics.

You can watch the 2024 Summer Olympics next summer on WAVY-TV 10.