Owusu-Koramoah, Nnadi, Newsome among NFL names at 25th All-Star camp

HAMPTON (WAVY) – The Hampton Roads Youth Foundation hosted its 25th All-Star Football Camp at Hampton University’s Armstrong Stadium on Saturday. Hundreds of high school athletes from all over Hampton Roads received free instruction from several local players who’ve reached the NFL.

Defensive lineman Derrick Nnadi, who’s heading into his fourth season with the Kansas City Chiefs, along with linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and receiver Dazz Newsome were some of the names back home for the weekend. Owusu-Koramoah, a Bethel High School graduate, is headed into his rookie season with the Cleveland Browns, while Newsome will play his first year with the Chicago Bears.

“It’s of the utmost importance, just in terms of giving back to the community, in terms of connecting with those guys who were once in the same place as you,” said Owusu-Koramoah.