Oscar Smith tops Colonial Forge, advances to state title game

CHESAPEAKE (WAVY) – Trailing 16-12, and facing a 4th-and-8 with 5:33 left to play, Ethan Vasko avoided the rush and found Amonte Jones for a 55-yard go-ahead touchdown.

That scored ended up being the game-winner. Oscar Smith defeated Colonial Forge 18-16 and advanced to next week’s state championship game.

“It’s an amazing feeling; a feeling I can’t even explain,” said running back Tyvon Norfleet.

The Tigers (13-1) trailed three times, but thanks to their stingy defense, timely offense, and an explosive play on special teams, were able to fend off the Eagles.

Romon Copeland electrified Tiger Stadium with an 85-yard kickoff return in the first quarter, then gave his team the lead in the third quarter when he found Tae’Ron Richardson in the endzone for a halfback-pass score.

“It’s everything we’ve worked for,” said Oscar Smith head coach Chris Scott, who’s team has now won 13 straight since their season-opening loss against then-four-time reigning Class 5 state champion Highland Springs.

“Hopefully we’ll get a chance to master the breaking point one more time, and enter another stratosphere of Hampton Roads football that becomes legendary.”