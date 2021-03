CHESAPEAKE (WAVY)- Oscar Smith is not only still perfect through its first four games, it has still yet to yield a single score. The Tigers (4-0) rolled past Chesapeake rival Grassfield 48-0 on Friday night, putting them one step closer to one of four spots in the regional playoffs.

Across town, Indian River took an 18-point lead over Western Branch before the Bruins made a fourth-quarter push. The Braves were able to hold on for the 34-32 win.