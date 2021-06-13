Oscar Smith QB Ethan Vasko commits to ODU

NORFOLK (WAVY) – Ethan Vasko is staying home. The dual-threat quarterback who just led Oscar Smith to a Class 6 state championship in May announced on twitter he has committed to play his college football at Old Dominion University.

Vasko says he is “super excited,” and that his final decision came down to the relationships he had formed with the coaching staff during his recruitment.

“They (the coaches) are helping build a winning program and I think these next few years are going to be big,” said Vasko.