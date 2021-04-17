Oscar Smith, Maury roll through region title games and into state semifinals

CHESAPEAKE (WAVY) – Thomas Dale entered Saturday’s region 6A championship game averaging more than 35 points a game. Oscar Smith held the Knights to just three points, and rolled on to another region title after a a dominant 49-3 win.

Tigers quarterback Ethan Vasko threw four touchdown passes, and rushed for another, while running back Kevon King added two more scores on the ground.

Down the road, Deep Creek played in a region championship for the first time since 2001, but the Hornets could not slow down the reigning Class 5 state champions from Maury. The Commodores shut out Deep Creek 41-nothing, and advanced to next week’s state semifinal against Highland Springs.