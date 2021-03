CHESAPEAKE (WAVY) – In a second straight dominating outing, Oscar Smith defeated Chesapeake rival Western Branch 54-0 at Tiger Stadium on Friday night.

Kevon King scored a pair of touchdowns, while the Tiger defense still has not allowed a point this season.

In Norfolk, Churchland held off Portsmouth rival I.C. Norcom 8-nothing in overtime at Powhatan Field. Na’Shawn Bunch delivered the knockout punch, scoring the game-winning touchdown from three yards out on 4th down to deliver the victory.