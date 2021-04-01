Orioles and Nationals season openers delayed due to weather, virus

BALTIMORE, MD – MAY 23: Chris Davis #19 of the Baltimore Orioles tries to break his bat after striking out to end the eighth inning against the New York Yankees at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 23, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

BALTIMORE (WAVY) — Baseball is back! Except in the Beltway.

Opening Day games for the Baltimore Orioles and Washington Nationals were both delayed Thursday, for different reasons.

The Orioles were supposed to play the Red Sox, but rain is in the forecast in Boston. The game will now be played Friday at 2:10 p.m.

The Nationals were supposed to play the Mets on Thursday night, but that’s been delayed due to COVID-19 issues, per ESPN’s Buster Posey.

The Nationals had a player test positive for the virus on Wednesday and four other players and a staff member were considered close contacts. It’s unclear when the Nationals will play again.