HIROSHIMA, JAPAN – APRIL 21: Justin Dowell of the USA competes in the UCI BMX Freestyle Park World Cup final on day three of the FISE Hiroshima at former Hiroshima Municipal Stadium on April 21, 2019 in Hiroshima, Japan. (Photo by Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach native Justin Dowell is one of 27 athletes that make up Team USA Cycling.

Dowell will compete in BMX Freestyle.

He began riding in 2004 and won his first world championship when he was just 18 years old back in 2018. He also won a bronze medal at the Pan American Games in 2019 and should be a medal contender at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

