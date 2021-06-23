Skip to content
WAVY.com
Norfolk
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Vaccine
Investigative
BestReviews
Crime
Military
Virginia
North Carolina
National
Newsfeed Now
D. C. Bureau
Politics
Strange
10 On Your Side
Andrew Brown Jr.
Top Stories
VB and New Jerusalem Church of God in Christ to host vaccine clinic
NC COVID-19 June 25 update: 427 new cases, positivity rate drops to 1.9%
Chauvin’s mother calls her son ‘honorable and selfless’
Mental health resources available for military at event that honors sailor who died by suicide
Video
Live Stream
Live Breaking News
WAVY Archives
Chopper 10
Drone 10
Weather
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Mosquito Meter
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
Live Web Cameras
Astronomy VLOG
WAVY Weather App
Traffic
Traffic Cameras
Gas Prices
Hot Spots
Distracted Driving
Sports
ACC Football
Admirals
Tokyo Olympics
Indy 500
NFL
Washington Huddle
NFL Draft
Living Local
Event Calendar
Destination Vacation
Jar Journeys
Entertainment
Food
Summer Camp Guide
July 4th
HR Show
Dollars and Sense
Entertainment
Fashion
Healthy Hampton Roads
I Am Hampton Roads
Legal Matters
Live Music Friday
Movie Reviews
Pet Pals
Reck on the Road
Women Build Week
Celebrating The Class of 2021
Experts
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
About Us
Advertise
Alexa
Contact WAVY
Contests
Email Alerts
FOX43 TV
Horoscopes
Lottery
Meet the Team
WAVY Mobile Apps
WAVY Weather App
Report It!
WAVY TV Schedule
Work for WAVY
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Local Athletes
How to watch Hampton Roads athletes in Olympic trials
Video
Williamsburg’s Ava Siegfeldt competing in gymnastics Olympic Trials on Friday night
Video
Virginia Beach native competing in BMX Freestyle at Tokyo Olympics
Gallery
CNU grad Legend Boyesen Hayes chasing spot on Team USA for Tokyo Olympics
Video
Chesapeake’s Cherry finishes runner-up in 400m, qualifies for Olympic Games
Gallery
More Local Athletes Headlines
Williamsburg gymnast Ava Siegfeldt heads to Olympic Trials
Video
Norfolk native Keyshawn Davis back on Olympic team; looking to win gold in boxing
Video
Norfolk’s Keyshawn Davis to fight at Tokyo Olympics despite going pro
Chesapeake native Grant Holloway sets new world record in 60-meter hurdles
Video
(VIDEO) Chesapeake’s Holloway breaks American record in 60-meter hurdle
Video
Hampton Roads native looking toward Tokyo Olympics; focusing on mental game during pandemic
Video
Olympic hopeful and running community finding creative ways to compete during pandemic
Video
US Olympic Sailing duo using postponement to train abroad
Video
Tokyo postponement keeping Olympic dreams alive for former William & Mary runner
Video
Davis, US boxers choosing delayed Olympics over pro riches
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Daily News
SIGN UP
Local Sports
How to watch Hampton Roads athletes in Olympic trials
Video
Williamsburg’s Ava Siegfeldt competing in gymnastics Olympic Trials on Friday night
Video
CNU grad Legend Boyesen Hayes chasing spot on Team USA for Tokyo Olympics
Video
Delisha Milton-Jones, a two-time Olympian, shares Olympic experience
Video
W&M names UC Berkeley’s Brian Mann as new athletic director
Video
More Local Sports Headlines
Sports
Whittenburg making one last stand at US gymnastics trials
How to watch Hampton Roads athletes in Olympic trials
Video
AP source: Mavs pick title-winning guard Kidd after Carlisle
COVID-19 scare leaves Wolfpack with 13 players for CWS game
One trophy ignored, Canadiens shift focus to the Stanley Cup
More Sports Headlines
Japan 2020
Virginia boxer decides to stay amateur to compete for Olympic gold
Video
How to watch Hampton Roads athletes in Olympic trials
Video
National champ Malone ahead at US Olympic gymnastic trials
Olympic Zone: The Tokyo Olympics are less than a month away
Virginia Beach native competing in BMX Freestyle at Tokyo Olympics
Gallery
More Japan 2020 Headlines
National
Chauvin’s mother calls her son ‘honorable and selfless’
A-Rod rents Bridgehampton home, stone’s throw from J-Lo’s
Screams led man to find boy trapped in collapsed rubble of Florida condo
Video
Justice Department suing Georgia over state’s new voting law
Pair charged in shooting over spicy chicken sandwich at Tennessee Burger King
Video
More National Headlines
Trending Stories
Missouri family visiting Virginia Beach finds vacation rental booked through Airbnb wasn’t actually available
Video
Norfolk & Virginia Beach Weather Interactive Radar
Portsmouth woman pleads guilty to illegally obtaining pandemic unemployment benefits
Norfolk woman arrested following chase in North Carolina
Screams led man to find boy trapped in collapsed rubble of Florida condo
Video