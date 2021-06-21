Olympic Zone: Huge roster news for US Men’s basketball, another LSU alumni qualifies for Tokyo and much more

WEST MONROE, La.(KTVE/KARD) — Between the two Game 7’s in the NBA Eastern Conference Semi-Finals, the WWE’s Hell in a Cell, and the Olympics qualifiers for track and swimming, it was a busy weekend for sports, and sports entertainment. Here’s all the Olympics news you absolute need to know in case you have to make small talk.

-Kevin Durant commits to US Men’s basketball team:

Per a report from multiple sources, Durant confirmed that he will be participating with the US Men’s Team in Tokyo. The Brooklyn Nets were eliminated from the Playoffs this weekend, which means Kyrie Irving, James Harden, Joe Harris, and DeAndre Jordan also have an important decision to make.

-Tobias Harris and Dwight Howard could also technically confirm soon:

The 76ers were eliminated tonight from Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals which frees up both Howard and Harris for the Olympics if they so choose.

-LSU swimmer Brooks Curry qualifies for Tokyo 2020:

Curry becomes the first American-born swimmer to ever compete for the university in the Olympics. He joins fellow LSU alumni Sha’Carri Richardson, Sylvia Fowles and more in Tokyo.

-2016 Olympic hero Simone Manuel qualifies for Olympics on her last opportunity:

Unlike Drew McIntyre at tonight’s Hell in a Cell PPV, Simone Manual was able to follow-through with her back to the wall. In what could have very well been her last chance at making the Olympics, the Texan/Olympic hero finished first tonight in the 50-meter freestyle to book her ticket to Tokyo. Better late than never!

-35-year-old veteran Allyson Felix qualifies for her fifth Olympics:

The Californian native/most decorated Women’s Track & Field athlete in Team USA history managed to qualify for her fifth Olympics, and first as a mother tonight. She came in 2nd place in the 400 meter relay, an event in which she won Silver in Rio 2016.

-Cancer survivor and 5-time Olympic Gold medalist Nathan Adrian fails to qualify for Tokyo:

The 32-year-old’s valiant attempt at his fourth Olympics was cut short on Sunday night unfortunately. However, with everything he has accomplished and survived, the fact that he even made it out there is a miracle. On the plus side for Team USA, the person who won the event, Caeleb Dressel is an absolute stud, and future Gold medal winner.