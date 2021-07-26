WATCH: Sam Mikulak strong once again on parallel bars

Japan 2020

by: NBC Sports

Posted: / Updated:
Team USA veteran Sam Mikulak scored a 15.000 on the parallel bars in the men’s Olympic gymnastics team final. He scored a 15.466 during qualifications and will compete in the event final later this week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***