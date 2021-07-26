Skip to content
WAVY.com
Norfolk
88°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Tokyo Summer Olympics
Coronavirus
Investigative
BestReviews
Crime
Military
Virginia
North Carolina
National
Newsfeed Now
D. C. Bureau
Politics
Strange
10 On Your Side
Top Stories
Navy vet buys $5 million lottery ticket in Virginia Beach
NYC to require vaccines or weekly testing for city workers
‘Just the beginning’: Teen who won first US gold medal in women’s taekwondo just getting started
Video
Va. plans to invest millions via American Rescue Plan to upgrade HVAC systems in schools
Video
Live Stream
Live Breaking News
WAVY Archives
Chopper 10
Drone 10
Weather
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
Live Web Cameras
Astronomy VLOG
WAVY Weather App
Traffic
Traffic Cameras
Gas Prices
Hot Spots
Distracted Driving
Sports
ACC Football
Admirals
Tokyo Olympics
NFL
Washington Huddle
Living Local
Event Calendar
Destination Vacation
Jar Journeys
Entertainment
Food
Summer Camp Guide
HR Show
Dollars and Sense
Entertainment
Fashion
Healthy Hampton Roads
I Am Hampton Roads
Legal Matters
Live Music Friday
Movie Reviews
Pet Pals
Reck on the Road
Women Build Week
Celebrating The Class of 2021
Experts
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
About Us
Advertise
Alexa
Contact WAVY
Contests
Email Alerts
FOX43 TV
Horoscopes
Lottery
Meet the Team
WAVY Mobile Apps
WAVY Weather App
Report It!
WAVY TV Schedule
Work for WAVY
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
WATCH: Sam Mikulak strong once again on parallel bars
Japan 2020
by:
NBC Sports
Posted:
Jul 26, 2021 / 01:58 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jul 26, 2021 / 01:58 PM EDT
Team USA veteran Sam Mikulak scored a 15.000 on the parallel bars in the men’s Olympic gymnastics team final. He scored a 15.466 during qualifications and will compete in the event final later this week.
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Daily News
SIGN UP
Trending Stories
Man shot and killed Monday morning in Portsmouth
Video
Navy vet buys $5 million lottery ticket in Virginia Beach
Norfolk & Virginia Beach Weather Interactive Radar
Virginia Beach officer claims Donovon Lynch pointed gun at him before fatal shots were fired
Video
Masks now optional at Chesapeake Public Schools facilities
Video
***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***