Virginia Beach’s Justin Dowell finishes 8th in BMX freestyle finals at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO, JAPAN – AUGUST 01: Justin Dowell of Team United States competes during the Men’s Park Final, run 2 of the BMX Freestyle on day nine of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Urban Sports Park on August 01, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach native Justin Dowell finished among the top eight freestyle BMX riders in the world at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The Princess Anne High alum finished 8th in the finals of the inaugural event on Saturday with a score of 44.60. He said he believed he could’ve won gold after a strong start in his first run, but unfortunately crashed after about 30 seconds. He crashed early on his second run.

Dowell said in an Instagram post after the event: “I crashed out on a run that I believe had a good chance on Gold. I went all in and unfortunately it didn’t work out. This will not stop me, this is just the end of this chapter. I WILL be back.”

Australia’s Logan Martin won gold with a score of 93.30 from his first run. Daniel Dhers of Venezuela won silver and Great Britain’s Declan Brooks won bronze.