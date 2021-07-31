VB’s Justin Dowell moves on to Olympic BMX freestyle finals

TOKYO (WAVY) — Virginia Beach’s Justin Dowell came in ninth in seeding in BMX Freestyle here at the Tokyo Olympics Friday night.

He will be the second rider to compete in Saturday’s finals.

Commentators Friday night called Justin Dowell one of the “fiercest competitors in the draw.” Dowell’s first run received a 69.80 and the second one had an 80.60.

Dowell began riding in 2004 and won his first world championship when he was just 18 years old back in 2018. He also won a bronze medal at the Pan American Games in 2019.

