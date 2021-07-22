Slowdown in Olympic drug testing during COVID raises questions

The sun shines above an image of the Olympic rings at Yokohama Baseball Stadium as the venue is prepared for softball competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

TOKYO (AP) — The low numbers came in from across the globe and covered most every distance, from 100 meters through the marathon.

The reasons behind all the improving times throughout the sport of track and field were every bit as diverse. Better shoe technology.

Better running surfaces. Less wear and tear on bodies during the COVID-19 pandemic. And just an itch to start running for real again.

Another possibility is that for the better part of three months during the pandemic, testing for performance-enhancing drugs came to a virtual standstill worldwide.

Only in recent months has it begun to ramp back to normal.