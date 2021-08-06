Norfolk’s Keyshawn Davis will fight for gold Sunday after unanimous win in men’s boxing semis

TOKYO (WAVY) — Overnight one of Norfolk’s very own, Keyshawn Davis, nabbed a place in men’s lightweight boxing final at the Tokyo Olympics as Team USA works to rake in more medals as the games wrap up.

The 22-year-old moved on to the finals this Sunday at 1:15 a.m. ET, beating Armenia’s Hovhannes Bachkov 5-0 on Friday morning with speed and movement.

Davis won the first and third round on all five judges’ cards, though he had a point deducted in the second round. He ultimately won by unanimous decision.

USA’s Keyshawn Daniel Webster Davis (red) and Armenia’s Hovhannes Bachkov fight during their men’s light (57-63kg) semi-final boxing match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo on August 6, 2021. (Photo by THEMBA HADEBE / POOL / AFP) (Photo by THEMBA HADEBE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Davis will take on Cuba’s Andy Cruz, the 2019 world champion and third seed.

The U.S. has not won a men’s boxing gold since Andre Ward at the 2004 Athens Olympics.