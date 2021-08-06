Norfolk’s Keyshawn Davis will fight for gold Sunday after unanimous win in men’s boxing semis

TOKYO (WAVY) — Overnight one of Norfolk’s very own, Keyshawn Davis, nabbed a place in men’s lightweight boxing final at the Tokyo Olympics as Team USA works to rake in more medals as the games wrap up.
The 22-year-old moved on to the finals this Sunday at 1:15 a.m. ET, beating Armenia’s Hovhannes Bachkov 5-0 on Friday morning with speed and movement.
Davis won the first and third round on all five judges’ cards, though he had a point deducted in the second round. He ultimately won by unanimous decision.
Davis will take on Cuba’s Andy Cruz, the 2019 world champion and third seed.
The U.S. has not won a men’s boxing gold since Andre Ward at the 2004 Athens Olympics.