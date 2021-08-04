Hampton native Tynita Butts-Townsend competing in high jump Wednesday night at Olympics

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton native Tynita Butts-Townsend is competing Wednesday night as the women’s high jump starts at the Olympics.

Butts-Townsend, 31, graduated from T.C. Williams High School in Alexandria and East Carolina University, where she was a 7-time All-American. In 2014, Butts-Townsend was named Conference USA Women’s Outdoor Field Athlete of the Year and finished second at the NCAA Outdoor Championships.

Wednesday night is the qualifying round, which begins at 8:10 p.m. ET.

Butts-Townsend didn’t make the final at the U.S. Olympic Trials, but she was chosen for the third and final spot on the team due to her No. 21 world ranking.

Chesapeake’s Grant Holloway will also race for gold on Wednesday night in the 110m hurdles. That race is set for 10:55 p.m.